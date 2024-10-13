Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Sells $278,050.00 in Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $278,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 397,456 shares in the company, valued at $22,102,528.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Cytokinetics Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $54.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 0.77. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.37 and a 1 year high of $110.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.92. The company has a current ratio of 10.39, a quick ratio of 10.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 million. Cytokinetics’s revenue was down 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.15 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.93.

Institutional Trading of Cytokinetics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 65.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 642.3% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 19.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 13.5% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Further Reading

