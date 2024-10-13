Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Trading Up 1.5% – Still a Buy?

Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.78. 158,951 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 143,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.

Cybin Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.90 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.38.

Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cybin Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cybin

Cybin Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for treating generalized anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative, which in preclinical stage to treat neuroinflammation.

