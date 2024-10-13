CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $72,608.39

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. During the last seven days, CyberDragon Gold has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CyberDragon Gold token can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CyberDragon Gold has a total market capitalization of $2.53 billion and approximately $72,608.39 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberDragon Gold Profile

CyberDragon Gold’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 73,818,480,973 tokens. The official message board for CyberDragon Gold is binary-x.medium.com. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. CyberDragon Gold’s official website is game.binaryx.pro.

CyberDragon Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CyberDragon Gold has a current supply of 73,818,480,973 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CyberDragon Gold is 0.0025165 USD and is down -1.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $6,383.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://game.binaryx.pro/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberDragon Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberDragon Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberDragon Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

