CVA Family Office LLC Sells 452 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

CVA Family Office LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for about 1.3% of CVA Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $8,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $802,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 24,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VHT traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $281.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,042. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.60. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $222.27 and a 52 week high of $289.14. The stock has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

