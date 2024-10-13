CVA Family Office LLC Has $772,000 Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

CVA Family Office LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 25,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 8,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 4,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 11,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $1.06 on Friday, reaching $94.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,653,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,216,222. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $99.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.81 and its 200 day moving average is $87.79.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

