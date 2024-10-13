CVA Family Office LLC Has $642,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 905 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 36,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $24,338,000 after buying an additional 9,451 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,682,000. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd now owns 250,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $155,185,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,931 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $55,968,000 after buying an additional 30,511 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 549,987 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $334,024,000 after buying an additional 220,854 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $695.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $635.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $702.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total transaction of $279,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,741,260. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total transaction of $279,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,741,260. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,167 shares of company stock valued at $150,492,460 over the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $7.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $722.79. 2,299,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,649,776. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $686.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $651.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.73 and a 12-month high of $736.00. The firm has a market cap of $311.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.16, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

