CVA Family Office LLC Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the second quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% in the second quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $979.29.

Shares of LLY traded up $21.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $932.06. 2,293,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,009,544. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $910.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $852.86. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $547.61 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

