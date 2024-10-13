CVA Family Office LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,223 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 103.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 165,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993,164 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,248,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,003,000 after purchasing an additional 929,251 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 165.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 905,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,761,000 after purchasing an additional 563,889 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,011,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,294,000 after purchasing an additional 433,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 197.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 567,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,616,000 after purchasing an additional 376,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZION traded up $1.70 on Friday, reaching $49.97. 1,217,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $28.90 and a 12 month high of $53.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.61 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.52%.

In related news, President Scott J. Mclean sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $3,109,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 74,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,850,243.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 5,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $267,235.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,857 shares in the company, valued at $925,528.31. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Scott J. Mclean sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $3,109,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 74,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,850,243.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,073 shares of company stock worth $3,476,298. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZION. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.28.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

