CVA Family Office LLC Buys 5,515 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,329 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Sunpointe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $1,947,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 18,944 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMD shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $3.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,136,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,067,195. The company has a market capitalization of $271.36 billion, a PE ratio of 246.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.82. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.11 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.58.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

