CVA Family Office LLC Buys 30,641 Shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) by 81.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,641 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF worth $3,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 927.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares Flexible Income Active ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BINC traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $52.90. 586,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,172. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.50. iShares Flexible Income Active ETF has a one year low of $49.54 and a one year high of $53.56.

iShares Flexible Income Active ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

