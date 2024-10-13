CVA Family Office LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.4% during the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. McCarthy & Cox bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Exchange Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Bank now owns 22,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 31,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 17,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $108,826.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,882.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $108,826.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,882.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,451.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 383,194 shares of company stock valued at $65,140,718. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.09. The company had a trading volume of 7,036,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,682,263. The company has a market cap of $403.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.78. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $141.66 and a 12-month high of $177.94.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.21.

View Our Latest Research Report on PG

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.