CVA Family Office LLC Acquires 3,155 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 1.9% of CVA Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $11,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 331.3% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,421,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,258,000 after acquiring an additional 439,155 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.46. 2,521,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,164,685. The firm has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.19. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $59.58.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.