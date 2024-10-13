CVA Family Office LLC Acquires 17 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT stock traded up $6.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $604.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,277. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $413.92 and a 1 year high of $611.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $144.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $572.03 and its 200-day moving average is $505.23.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,850.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $581.77.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

