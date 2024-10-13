CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 527,900 shares, a decrease of 40.7% from the September 15th total of 890,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,639.5 days.
CT Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
CT Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $11.77 during trading hours on Friday. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $11.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.35.
About CT Real Estate Investment Trust
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CT Real Estate Investment Trust
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.