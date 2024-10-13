Cronos (CRO) 1-Day Volume Reaches $3.75 Million

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Over the last week, Cronos has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $2.00 billion and approximately $3.75 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0754 or 0.00000120 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00045505 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007368 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00012472 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00006814 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Cronos (CRO) is a cryptocurrency . Cronos has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 26,571,560,696 in circulation. The last known price of Cronos is 0.07698114 USD and is down -0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 254 active market(s) with $4,213,402.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cronos.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

