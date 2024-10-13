Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Given New C$17.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$15.25 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$16.75 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$15.83.

TSE CRR.UN opened at C$15.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.87. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$11.81 and a 1-year high of C$16.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$14.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.68. The company has a market cap of C$1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.04 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0742 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -317.86%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

