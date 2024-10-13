Critical Survey: American Environmental Partners (AEPT) versus Its Peers

American Environmental Partners (OTCMKTS:AEPT – Get Free Report) is one of 45 publicly-traded companies in the “Industrial organic chemicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare American Environmental Partners to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

American Environmental Partners has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Environmental Partners’ competitors have a beta of 0.56, meaning that their average share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get American Environmental Partners alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for American Environmental Partners and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Environmental Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A American Environmental Partners Competitors 480 1004 1531 68 2.39

Institutional and Insider Ownership

As a group, “Industrial organic chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 21.72%. Given American Environmental Partners’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Environmental Partners has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

2.3% of American Environmental Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.4% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Environmental Partners and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio American Environmental Partners $23.81 million N/A -0.05 American Environmental Partners Competitors $3.91 billion $14.27 million 5.92

American Environmental Partners’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than American Environmental Partners. American Environmental Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares American Environmental Partners and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Environmental Partners N/A N/A N/A American Environmental Partners Competitors -20.96% -386.35% -2.24%

Summary

American Environmental Partners competitors beat American Environmental Partners on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About American Environmental Partners

(Get Free Report)

American Environmental Partners, Inc., through its subsidiaries, sources, treats, and distributes reclaimed water in the United States. It engages in the designing, construction, and operation of regional water treatment facilities that serve industrial, energy, and government sectors. The company also focuses on drilling, operating, and partnership opportunities in the upstream oil and gas space. It also provides geotechnical services; educational marketing platforms of podcasts and videography; and construction, drilling, flowback, completions, and well-site services. The company was formerly known as American Energy Partners, Inc. and changed its name to American Environmental Partners, Inc. in October 2023. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for American Environmental Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Environmental Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.