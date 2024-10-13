Critical Review: Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) & enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO)

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) and enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.0% of Lucid Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.7% of enVVeno Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of Lucid Diagnostics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of enVVeno Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Lucid Diagnostics alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Lucid Diagnostics has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, enVVeno Medical has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucid Diagnostics 0 0 4 1 3.20 enVVeno Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lucid Diagnostics and enVVeno Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Lucid Diagnostics currently has a consensus price target of $3.94, indicating a potential upside of 402.62%. Given Lucid Diagnostics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Lucid Diagnostics is more favorable than enVVeno Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Lucid Diagnostics and enVVeno Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucid Diagnostics -1,227.74% N/A -112.67% enVVeno Medical N/A -54.24% -50.69%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lucid Diagnostics and enVVeno Medical”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lucid Diagnostics $3.80 million 10.81 -$52.67 million ($1.27) -0.62 enVVeno Medical N/A N/A -$23.52 million ($1.39) -2.32

enVVeno Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lucid Diagnostics. enVVeno Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lucid Diagnostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lucid Diagnostics beats enVVeno Medical on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lucid Diagnostics

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma. Its flagship product, the EsoGuard Esophageal DNA Test performed on samples collected with the EsoCheck Esophageal Cell collection device, a testing tool with the goal of preventing EAC deaths through early detection of esophageal precancer in at-risk GERD patients. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a subsidiary of PAVmed Inc.

About enVVeno Medical

(Get Free Report)

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI). Deep venous CVI occurs when valves inside of the deep veins of the leg become damaged, resulting in insufficient blood being returned to the heart. The malfunctioning vein valves cause blood to flow backwards (reflux) and pool in the lower leg, increasing the pressure within the veins of the leg (venous hypertension). In the most severe cases, CVI can lead to venous ulcers (open skin sores) that become chronic and difficult to heal. The VenoValve is implanted in the femoral vein and works as a replacement venous valve, designed to reduce reflux and venous hypertension, and to restore proper directional blood flow back to the heart. With severe deep venous CVI impacting an estimated 2.4 million people in the U.S., who have no effective treatment options, the VenoValve has received Breakthrough Device Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and is currently being evaluated in the SAVVE U.S. clinical trial.



Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.