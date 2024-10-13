Crestmont Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 135.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 1,834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 308.8% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,301,041.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.39.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.7 %

SHW stock opened at $378.99 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $232.06 and a twelve month high of $385.25. The company has a market cap of $96.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $366.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.30.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

