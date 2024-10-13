Crestmont Private Wealth LLC Invests $221,000 in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Fiserv by 431.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fiserv from $176.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup upgraded Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at $525,916,949.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,890 shares of company stock valued at $36,572,057 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FI opened at $190.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.30 and a 200-day moving average of $159.91. The company has a market cap of $109.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $191.23.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

