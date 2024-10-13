Crestmont Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 444 FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 8,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $451.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $464.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $443.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 13,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total value of $6,364,204.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,726,367.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 5,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.83, for a total value of $2,471,450.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,432.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 13,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total value of $6,364,204.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at $10,726,367.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,362 shares of company stock valued at $12,688,945. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $456.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $432.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $427.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $391.84 and a 12-month high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.77% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $562.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

