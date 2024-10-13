Crestmont Private Wealth LLC Buys 873 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 3.9% of Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of IJR stock opened at $116.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.31. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $120.74. The stock has a market cap of $84.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

