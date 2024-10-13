Creditcoin Tops One Day Volume of $2.67 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000633 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $151.66 million and $2.67 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000680 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,564,264 coins and its circulating supply is 382,085,684 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin (CTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Creditcoin has a current supply of 549,564,264 with 382,085,684 in circulation. The last known price of Creditcoin is 0.40467928 USD and is down -0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $3,296,187.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://creditcoin.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.