Creditcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $152.39 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $152.39 million and approximately $3.15 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000640 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 3.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000701 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,564,264 coins and its circulating supply is 382,085,684 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin (CTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Creditcoin has a current supply of 549,564,264 with 382,085,684 in circulation. The last known price of Creditcoin is 0.40467928 USD and is down -0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $3,296,187.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://creditcoin.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.