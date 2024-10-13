Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Short Interest Down 36.0% in September

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the September 15th total of 17,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 39,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Realities in the third quarter worth $118,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Creative Realities by 370.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 38,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Creative Realities during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. 41.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Creative Realities alerts:

Creative Realities Price Performance

NASDAQ:CREX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.52. 28,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,696. Creative Realities has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.49 and a beta of 3.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.14.

About Creative Realities

Creative Realities ( NASDAQ:CREX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $13.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 million. Creative Realities had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Creative Realities will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers digital signage and media solutions to enhance communications in a wide-ranging variety of out-of-home environments. The company's solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Realities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Realities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.