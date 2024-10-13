Cranswick plc (OTCMKTS:CRWKF) Short Interest Up 133.3% in September

Cranswick plc (OTCMKTS:CRWKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.
Cranswick Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CRWKF remained flat at C$63.99 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$53.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$51.69. Cranswick has a twelve month low of C$63.99 and a twelve month high of C$66.55.
About Cranswick
