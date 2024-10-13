Cranswick plc (OTCMKTS:CRWKF) Short Interest Up 133.3% in September

Cranswick plc (OTCMKTS:CRWKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Cranswick Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CRWKF remained flat at C$63.99 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$53.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$51.69. Cranswick has a twelve month low of C$63.99 and a twelve month high of C$66.55.

About Cranswick

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, and gourmet pastries, as well as provides food services.

