CRA Financial Services LLC Sells 141 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

CRA Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

EFG stock opened at $106.18 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.25.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

