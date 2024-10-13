CRA Financial Services LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN)

CRA Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NJAN. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 465.1% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

BATS:NJAN opened at $46.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $260.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.80.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

