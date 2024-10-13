CRA Financial Services LLC Invests $243,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Rebalance LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 29,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 8,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 17,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balanced Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $82.30 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $84.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.02.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

