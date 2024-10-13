CRA Financial Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV)

CRA Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC owned 0.30% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 68,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 14,887 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,556,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 713.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 50,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 44,635 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

Shares of BATS BNOV opened at $38.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.25.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF designed to track the price return of the S&P 500 with capped gains and some buffering against losses over a predetermined period. BNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

