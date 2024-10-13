Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Scotiabank

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CTRA. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Coterra Energy to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Roth Capital raised shares of Coterra Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.06.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

Coterra Energy stock opened at $24.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.40. Coterra Energy has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.83 and its 200-day moving average is $26.12. The company has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.22.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 23.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Coterra Energy will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 71,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in Coterra Energy by 4.0% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Coterra Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 18,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 66,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coterra Energy



Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

