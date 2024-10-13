Cosmos (ATOM) Trading Down 5.8% Over Last 7 Days

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. Cosmos has a market cap of $1.69 billion and approximately $60.59 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for $4.31 or 0.00006873 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00046077 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00007580 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00012725 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004031 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000546 BTC.

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,934,204 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

