Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VTMX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 608,600 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the September 15th total of 744,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 192,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Stock Performance

Shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta stock opened at $27.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $41.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.71. The firm has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.40.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.73. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 179.79%. The firm had revenue of $63.02 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1843 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This is a boost from Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.32%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VTMX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 3,292.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 336,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,208,000 after purchasing an additional 326,679 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 281,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,053,000 after buying an additional 44,907 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 358.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 144,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 112,699 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 54.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

About Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

