Coppernico Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Coppernico Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 260,700 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the September 15th total of 346,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Coppernico Metals Stock Performance
CPPMF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average is $0.22. Coppernico Metals has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.41. The firm has a market cap of $68.60 million, a PE ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.01.
Coppernico Metals Company Profile
