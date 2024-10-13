Coppernico Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Coppernico Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 260,700 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the September 15th total of 346,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Coppernico Metals Stock Performance

CPPMF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average is $0.22. Coppernico Metals has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.41. The firm has a market cap of $68.60 million, a PE ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.01.

Coppernico Metals Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. The company holds 75% interests in the Copper Mountain mine comprising 135 crown-granted mineral claims, 145 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, 12 fee simple properties, and seven cell claims that covers an area of approximately 6,354 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

