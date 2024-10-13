Contrasting NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC) and Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG)

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report) and Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NeuroOne Medical Technologies and Pulmonx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroOne Medical Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Pulmonx 0 1 5 0 2.83

Pulmonx has a consensus target price of $14.83, suggesting a potential upside of 122.39%. Given Pulmonx’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pulmonx is more favorable than NeuroOne Medical Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

16.1% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of Pulmonx shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Pulmonx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares NeuroOne Medical Technologies and Pulmonx”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroOne Medical Technologies $1.95 million 14.54 -$11.86 million ($0.48) -1.92 Pulmonx $68.68 million 3.80 -$60.84 million ($1.50) -4.45

NeuroOne Medical Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pulmonx. Pulmonx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NeuroOne Medical Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NeuroOne Medical Technologies and Pulmonx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroOne Medical Technologies -308.51% -276.12% -199.83% Pulmonx -75.56% -50.79% -33.06%

Risk & Volatility

NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pulmonx has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pulmonx beats NeuroOne Medical Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeuroOne Medical Technologies

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation, a developmental stage company, provides solutions for EEG recording, brain stimulation and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, dystonia, essential tremors, and chronic pain due to failed back surgeries and other related neurological disorders. It also fucuses on applications for other areas, such as depression, mood disorders, pain, incontinence, high blood pressure, and artificial intelligence. It has a strategic partnership with RBC Medical Innovations to develop a radio frequency ablation generator. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation. It also offers StratX Lung Analysis Platform, a cloud-based quantitative computed tomography analysis service that offers information on emphysema destruction, fissure completeness, and lobar volume to help identify target lobes for the treatment with Zephyr Valves. The company serves emphysema patients in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Pulmonx and changed its name to Pulmonx Corporation in December 2013. Pulmonx Corporation was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

