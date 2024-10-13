Constellation Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $65.13 Million (DAG)

Constellation (DAG) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One Constellation coin can now be bought for $0.0227 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Constellation has a market cap of $65.13 million and approximately $178,075.45 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Constellation has traded 11% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Constellation Coin Profile

Constellation’s genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,003,804,388 coins and its circulating supply is 2,873,448,318 coins. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationnetwork.io. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Constellation is medium.com/constellationlabs. The Reddit community for Constellation is https://reddit.com/r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Constellation

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation (DAG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Constellation has a current supply of 3,003,804,388 with 2,873,448,318 in circulation. The last known price of Constellation is 0.02329333 USD and is down -3.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $173,824.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.constellationnetwork.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

