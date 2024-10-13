Constellation (DAG) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $65.25 Million

Constellation (DAG) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. One Constellation coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0227 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Constellation has a total market capitalization of $65.25 million and $177,633.96 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Constellation has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.31 or 0.00254680 BTC.

Constellation Profile

Constellation launched on January 1st, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,003,804,388 coins and its circulating supply is 2,873,448,318 coins. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationnetwork.io. The Reddit community for Constellation is https://reddit.com/r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Constellation’s official message board is medium.com/constellationlabs.

Constellation Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation (DAG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Constellation has a current supply of 3,003,804,388 with 2,873,448,318 in circulation. The last known price of Constellation is 0.02329333 USD and is down -3.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $173,824.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.constellationnetwork.io.”

