Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) Short Interest Update

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a drop of 31.2% from the September 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

Shares of Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. stock remained flat at $0.11 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.17. Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.23.

About Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V.

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and promotes low-income and middle-income residential housing developments in Mexico. It operates through Real Estate and Shopping Centers divisions. The company also builds, manages, and leases shopping centers, single centers, and mini-shopping centers.

