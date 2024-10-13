Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) Short Interest Update

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a drop of 31.2% from the September 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance
Shares of Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. stock remained flat at $0.11 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.17. Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.23.
About Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V.
