ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,470 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 26,083 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,021,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 19.1% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,601 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2,634.9% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 124,440 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $15,838,000 after acquiring an additional 119,890 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.2 %

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $110.49 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $101.29 and a twelve month high of $135.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 25.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on COP shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $156.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.12.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

