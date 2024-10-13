Conflux 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $47.74 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Conflux has a total market cap of $771.10 million and $47.74 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000271 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,731.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.03 or 0.00521309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00009670 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.64 or 0.00104630 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $151.93 or 0.00242185 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00029732 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00030494 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.48 or 0.00072496 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,052,875,492 coins and its circulating supply is 4,527,876,259 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,052,558,134.89 with 4,527,558,122.01 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.17809488 USD and is up 7.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 183 active market(s) with $47,897,057.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.