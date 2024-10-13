Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 921 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $43,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGC. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 24,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $458,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 25.4% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 176,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 47.3% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 9,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $208.68 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $145.94 and a 1-year high of $209.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.59.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

