Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Purchases 6,744 Shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,744 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $4,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLTR. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 25.6% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 14,334 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 84,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FLTR stock opened at $25.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.39 and its 200 day moving average is $25.42. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $25.52.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

