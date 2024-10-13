Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $4.08 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned 0.12% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $4,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLYG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 9,248.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 377,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 373,635 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,014,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,148,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,754,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 80.3% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 291,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,459,000 after buying an additional 129,977 shares during the last quarter.

SLYG opened at $92.71 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $68.64 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.50 and a 200-day moving average of $88.00.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

