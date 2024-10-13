Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Buys 1,649 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $249.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $235.67 and a 200 day moving average of $232.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $179.43 and a 52 week high of $249.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.