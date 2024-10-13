Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Buys 104,990 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 691,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,990 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises 1.9% of Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $32,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 30.6% in the third quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 459,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,651,000 after acquiring an additional 107,650 shares during the period. LongView Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 31.7% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 213,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,044,000 after purchasing an additional 51,267 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IUSB opened at $46.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.74. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.56 and a 52-week high of $47.44.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

