Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Acquires 105,835 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 125.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,835 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 0.6% of Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $10,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $538,948,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,177,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,696 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,710,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870,711 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,954,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3,990.3% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,108,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,458 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $56.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.88 and a 200-day moving average of $54.91.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

