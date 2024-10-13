Concordium One Day Trading Volume Tops $170,669.81 (CCD)

Concordium (CCD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One Concordium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Concordium has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. Concordium has a market cap of $33.52 million and $170,669.81 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Concordium Coin Profile

Concordium launched on June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 13,546,333,392 coins and its circulating supply is 9,973,570,345 coins. The official message board for Concordium is medium.com/concordium. The official website for Concordium is www.concordium.com. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Concordium (CCD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Concordium has a current supply of 13,543,477,418.853104 with 9,971,671,684.465115 in circulation.

