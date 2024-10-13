Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON) vs. Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Head-To-Head Analysis

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) and Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Concentra Group Holdings Parent and Acadia Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concentra Group Holdings Parent N/A N/A N/A Acadia Healthcare -0.17% 11.42% 5.90%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Concentra Group Holdings Parent and Acadia Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Concentra Group Holdings Parent 0 1 6 0 2.86 Acadia Healthcare 0 4 6 0 2.60

Earnings and Valuation

Concentra Group Holdings Parent presently has a consensus target price of $28.88, suggesting a potential upside of 43.73%. Acadia Healthcare has a consensus target price of $86.67, suggesting a potential upside of 58.09%. Given Acadia Healthcare’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Acadia Healthcare is more favorable than Concentra Group Holdings Parent.

This table compares Concentra Group Holdings Parent and Acadia Healthcare”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concentra Group Holdings Parent $1.86 billion 1.37 $179.95 million N/A N/A Acadia Healthcare $3.06 billion 1.66 -$21.67 million ($0.14) -391.57

Concentra Group Holdings Parent has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Acadia Healthcare.

Summary

Acadia Healthcare beats Concentra Group Holdings Parent on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Concentra Group Holdings Parent

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics. It also provides Concentra Telemed, a telemedicine solution for the treatment of work-related injuries and illnesses, and employer services; pharmacy solution under the Concentra Pharmacy name; and Concentra Medical Compliance Administration, a third-party administrator that helps to manage abuse testing programs for employers with regulated or non-regulated workforces. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. is a subsidiary of Select Medical Corporation.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

