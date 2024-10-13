Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.88.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Concentra Group Holdings Parent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

NYSE CON opened at $20.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Concentra Group Holdings Parent has a twelve month low of $18.89 and a twelve month high of $24.81.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $467.60 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Concentra Group Holdings Parent will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

