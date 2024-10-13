Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Reduces Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,465,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,254,000 after buying an additional 422,978 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,731,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,969,000 after purchasing an additional 379,718 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,021,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,738,000 after purchasing an additional 250,959 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,658,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,391,000 after purchasing an additional 83,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners OCIO LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,075,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.54 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.67 and a 52 week high of $83.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2883 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

